Following death of a 17-year-old boy in France, killed by a policeman last Tuesday, various protests have arisen in Paris and several French cities, including Marseille, Lyon and Toulouse. The boy was identified only as Nahel M. In response, the French president Emmanuel Macron blamed social media and video games that he “intoxicated” young people and fueled the riots, urging parents to keep their children at home after a third night of rioting. The officer who fired was arrested and apologized to the boy’s family. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

President Macron cut short a trip to Brussels and called an emergency cabinet meeting at the Elysée in Paris to discuss the measures to calm tensions which saw cars torched, looting and violent clashes between protesters and police. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said on Friday that “all options” were on the government table to restore order, calling the violence “intolerable and unjustifiable” on Twitter.

Macron also called the attacks against the police and the damage to public buildings “unjustifiable”, calling for calm and promising more police on the streets. However, Macron and his ministers said the agent was guilty. This is a relatively new policy approach, said Philippe Marlière, a professor of French politics at University College London: the politicians’ aim is probably to show that they take the incident seriously. “Usually leaders don’t comment, they let justice do its job,” he said, calling Macron’s timely intervention “unusual.” Marlière noted that “there is a kind of consensus in France that one does not criticize the police”.