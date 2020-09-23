Highlights: Threat to bomb the Eiffel Tower

Police vacated the area in Paris, France

Phone call came, searches were done after people were removed

Paris

France’s world-famous tourist destination Eiffel Tower was shut down on Wednesday following a bomb threat. Unknown person had called the police and claimed that a bomb has been planted here. After this, there was a stir in the police department and it was immediately closed. After this, police reached the spot and evacuated the area and started searching.

Local journalist AmauryBucco shared a picture of the action on Twitter and said that a man came here and shouted ‘Allah-hu-akbar’. At the same time, the report claimed that this man also threatened to ‘blow everything up’. However, the police have not confirmed this and said that he himself did not see anything. At the same time, despite the corona virus, thousands of people come here to stay, who were told to stay away.

It is worth noting that the hearing of the case of terrorist attack in the French newspaper Charley Abdo started recently in 2015. On this occasion, the magazine again printed the same cartoon, which was attacked first by being angry. Al-Qaeda had threatened that if the magazine felt the 2015 attack was alone, it was a mistake.