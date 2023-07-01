France is currently embroiled in large-scale protests and riots sparked by the shooting and death of a teenager by police in a Parisian suburb on Tuesday. The 17-year-old has been identified as Nahel M. and was shot while trying to flee a traffic control stop.

The officer responsible has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, but the incident and the young man’s Algerian origin have generated much anger centered on French police and racial profiling. Thousands of arrests have been made in the days since, and there is growing speculation that the president Emmanuel Macron I would declare a state of emergency today.

However, Macron He did not, but in a statement condemning the recent violence and calling the situation “unacceptable and unjustifiable,” he told the video game (among other things). He french president blamed parents for failing to keep their children away from the riots, said social media had inflamed tensions and was used to organize protesters, culminating in a denunciation of the video game.

In the following audio snippet in original French, Macron refers to the rioters saying that

“There is a feeling that some live on the streets, like in video games that have intoxicated them.”

What game are you referring to? Macron? It’s left ambiguous because it’s politically expedient, another way of blaming video games while the French authorities try to regain control of the overall situation. Just last month Macron boasted of an investment of 350 million euros in the sector of the industry of the video game and movies of FranceBut at times like these, the video game they still retain some scapegoat power.

Gamers of a certain age will remember the countless times that gamers have been blamed for video game from the ills of society and even from specific incidents. The United States Senate held hearings in the 1990s following several moral crises over violence in the United States. gamesresulting in the creation of what we now know as the ESA classification board.

Grand Theft Auto created its own controversy by featuring tabloid tabloid stories about the game in which cops could be shot. Various titles like Doom and Manhunt have been linked to deadly crimes. A causal connection has rarely been proven in these cases.

civil unrest in France have lasted for three days now, with no sign of abating, and Macron He has said the government will examine “all options” to restore order.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: Don’t you get tired of this? Really, it doesn’t even give me courage anymore. It makes you laugh and lazy. When will they really analyze the situation and stop using video games as a cheap explanation?