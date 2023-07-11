France | Billionaires compete for a store chain on the brink of bankruptcy in France

France’s sixth largest retail chain has run into billions in debt. On Tuesday, the billionaires will present their own proposals to save the company.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky competes with a telecommunications billionaire Xavier Nielinan investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and businessman by Moez-Alexandre Zouarin against the consortium formed for the purchase of the French grocery store chain Casino.

Casino is France’s sixth largest retail chain, which has been driven by failed debt-financed deals and falling market share to net debts of 6.4 billion euros and to the brink of insolvency.

Tells about it news agency Reuters.

Reuters according to sources, both parties will present their plan to revive Casino to the company’s management, court-appointed mediators and government officials today, Tuesday, at an event organized by the French Ministry of Finance.

The plans include the parties’ proposals for Casino’s pricing strategy, the future of its stores, sales and productivity goals, a Reuters source says.

Casino’s management and court-appointed mediators have set July 27 as the deadline by which a solution to the financial reorganization of the company should be made.

Reuters according to Kretinsky leads the bidding race with an investment plan of 1.35 billion euros. The other party’s offer is significantly lower.

The French government is worried about the future of the jobs created by Casino. At the end of last year, the company had 50,000 employees in France.