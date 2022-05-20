The Elysée Palace announced this Friday, May 20, the formation of its new cabinet for the second period of the Government of President Emmanuel Macron, re-elected on April 24. With Élisabeth Borne as the new Prime Minister, the main changes took place in the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs. However, several officials will remain in their positions.

8 women and 9 men lead the 17 ministries of the new cabinet of President Emmanuel Macron, who refreshed his team after being recently re-elected for another five years in the Executive.

The revamped government lineup mixes changes and continuity, according to the list released by the Elysée Palace.

Elisabeth Borne is the new prime minister and among the renewals there is also that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose new head is Catherine Colonna, until now ambassador to the United Kingdom and who was also spokesperson for the Administration of former president Jacques Chirac, who led the country between 1995 and 2007.

The diplomat relieves a heavyweight, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who had been a minister for ten years: he was in charge of Defense in the presidency of François Hollande before taking over the Foreign Affairs portfolio with Macron.

For its part, the Defense portfolio will now be led by Sébastien Lecornu, who has served as Overseas Minister since 2020. He replaces Florence Parly, who has held the position since 2017.

Meanwhile, Olivier Véran, the head of Health who managed the Covid-19 pandemic, will become the prime minister’s delegate minister, responsible for relations with Parliament. Brigitte Bourguignon replaces him and will be the new Minister of Health and Prevention.

Some heavyweights will continue in their posts, such as the economy ministers, Bruno Le Maire; of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin; and Justice, the controversial Éric Dupond-Moretti.

Among the new faces also stand out Amélie de Montchalin, as Minister of Ecological Transition and Cohesion of the Territories; Agnès Panier Runacher will lead the Energy Transition portfolio; the historian Pap Ndiaye, of Senegalese descent and a specialist in minorities, will assume command of the Ministry of National Education and Youth; physicist Sylvie Retailleau will head the Higher Education and Research portfolio; and former tennis player Amélie Oudéa-Castéra will be in charge of Sports, a key area for the organization of the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Likewise, the list published by the French Presidency is completed with Damien Abad (Solidarity, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities), Marc Fesneau (Agriculture and Food Sovereignty), Stanislas Guerini (Transformation and Public Administrations), Yaël Braun-Pivet (Overseas ), Rima Abdul Malak (Culture).

Opposition criticism of the new cabinet

After the confirmations, political leaders of the extreme left and extreme right wing, whose candidates lost in the presidential elections last April against Emmanuel Macron, raised their voices in rejection of the new executive team.

“This government of Élisabeth Borne (the new prime minister) is a self-help, cold and technocratic government. A ‘combat government’ against the French people,” said Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, a political party of the far-right Marine Le Pen, who for the second time in a row lost the race for the Elysee against Macron.

Le Pen also showed her rejection, specifically for the continuity of the Economy and Interior ministers.

“Economy, security, justice: all those who have seriously failed are renewed. What contempt for the French! This remodeling symbolizes the incompetence and arrogance of Emmanuel Macron. More than ever, a frontal and determined opposition is needed in the National Assembly “, he sentenced.

Economy, security, justice: tous ceux qui ont lourdement échoué sont reconduits. Quel mépris envers les Français!

Ce remaniement symbolizes the incompetence and arrogance of Emmanuel Macron.

More than ever, it is now a frontal and determined opposition to the National Assembly. — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) May 20, 2022



For Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left candidate for the Presidency and who came in third place in the first round of the presidential elections on April 10, “a very liberal government” has been appointed.

“Neither daring nor renewal. Everything boring and gray. Macron II’s mandate begins on tiptoe. But in a month everything will change,” he posted on his Twitter account, in a new show of defiance ahead of the legislative elections next June. , with which he hopes to wrest the majority in Parliament from the ruling party.

A very liberal gouvernement. Neither audace nor renouvellement. Tout terne et gris. Le mandat Macron II commence sur la pointe des pieds. Mais dans un mois tout changera. #remanufacturing — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) May 20, 2022



The sights are set on those elections and for this, Mélenchon promoted the first pact of a leftist coalition in 20 years, confirmed on May 6 when the Socialist Party agreed to join a unified list of candidates with Mélenchon’s La France Insumisa (LFI) movement and Europe Ecology The Greens (EELV).

The new alliance seeks to counteract the power of maneuver that President Emmanuel Macron, considered center-right, would have to approve the proposals of his government program. Among them, the controversial project to increase the retirement age from 62 to 65 years.

With EFE and AFP