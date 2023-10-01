Residents of France have been living between hope and fear in recent days over the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl. 15-year-old Lina has disappeared from the face of the earth for a week. The girl was supposed to take the train to Strasbourg, France, where she had agreed to meet her boyfriend, but never arrived. The police speak of a worrying disappearance and have launched a large-scale search.
