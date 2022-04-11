France, Sgarbi: “I hope Le Pen wins, Europe needs a shock”





“If Silvio Berlusconi were a French citizen, Emmanuel Macron would vote in the ballot on April 24 to show that he is not on the right but in the center ” Affaritaliani.it Vittorio Sgarbi. “Marine Le Pen is on the right, Macron in the center and also on Saturday Berlusconi explained that he represents the center that in Italy allies itself with the right of Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni”.

The League is openly siding with Le Pen, but Fratelli d’Italia is more cautious since in Europe they are not in the same group, how would Meloni vote? “Certainly Le Penafter all, how do you vote for Macron? “. Then Sgarbi’s prediction on the outcome of the second round:” Given the results of yesterday’s first round, the outgoing president should win, but that’s not necessarily the case. If Mélenchon’s left-wing voters do not go to vote in the ballot, Le Pen wins“.

“Obviously I hope that the leader of Rassemblement National wins, God forbid we go ahead with these politicians made in the laboratory. Macron is very intelligent but his political project is the negation of politics. I have no weight, however, Le Pen president in France would be a turning point and a necessary shock for all of Europe. Meloni is also in favor of this shock, while Berlusconi makes the phenomenon … first he was a friend of Putin, then he says that he disappointed him, he says that he is against the left and is with Macron who is in the center “, concludes Sgarbi.

“It is a question that must be asked of Berlusconi. Personally I feel very distant from Macron and even more distant from Le Pen. For once more I am happy to be an Italian citizen and not a French one”. So the leader of Green is Popular, Gianfranco Rotondianswers the question of Affaritaliani.it on how Silvio Berlusconi would vote in the ballot of April 24 if he were a French citizen. Is Marine Le Pen closer to Matteo Salvini or Giorgia Meloni? “With Le Pen the Hon. Meloni shares the belonging to the female sex, Sen. Salvini instead shares the belonging to the same European parliamentary group”.

Is Enrico Letta right when he says that with Le Pen at the Elysée the European Union is shattered? “I would not feel comfortable if the European Union were so fragile that it could not hold an electoral result in the national elections of a member state”. What is the lesson from the French presidential elections in view of the Italian political elections? “That beyond the Alps at least someone wins and loses, here nobody ever”.

