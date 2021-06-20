No goals in three European Championships for the star of Real, who misses a lot with Hungary and continues the negative streak: the dream of returning to the national team is turning into a nightmare

On paper there are few doubts: it had to be an explosive attack. On the pitch, it is quite another thing. At least for now. And inevitably the latest arrival climbs into the dock. The one who had to be the extra man and who in the space of a couple of games, and a couple of missed goals, became the man too many. In short, Karim Benzema has not yet managed to make that difference that everyone was asking him, starting with coach Deschamps, who in any case defends him with the sword.

Confidence – “The important thing – says the coach after yesterday’s poor draw against Hungary – is that Karim maintains confidence in himself and above all mine”. The problem is that even the same media that have claimed it in the national team for years are starting to deny him trust. Starting with the team that put 3 on his report card and wrote: “It would be time to score, for the confidence, for his serenity, for the public and to prevent the debate on him from starting”. Like that of 2013, precisely, when the Real Madrid player crossed a desert of 1,222 ‘without scoring, the sports newspaper still remembers.

Space – To defend him, even then, there was Deschamps who this time too risks ending up on trial, for complicity. After all, L’Equipe still writes, “history has shown that France can win a great tournament even without a striker scoring a goal”. Double-edged analysis, in reference to Giroud, who was dry at the World Cup won in Russia in 2018, but dislocated on the bench to make room for Benzema. That yesterday against Hungary he missed two easy goals, after being dry with Germany and having missed a penalty in a friendly against Wales. So, it comes to mind, we might as well keep Giroud, top scorer in activity with the national team, less than five goals from Henry’s record (51).

Zero – While Benzema has never scored in three European Championships, he recalls the Equipe in support of the bad report card. And the Real striker has already ended up in the social meat grinder, where there is always the risk that the debate will end in foul-smelling ethnic issues. The same ones that the player of Algerian origin had unleashed in 2016, accusing Deschamps of having left him at home from the home European Championship by giving in “to the racist part of French society”. Bringing it back to Bleu, Didier remonstrated that he was not influenced by anything but the thirst for victory. With a Benzema goal it would be even easier to get everyone to agree.

June 20, 2021

