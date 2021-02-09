Storm Darcy came north of France, with arctic temperatures and Siberian winds. During the early hours of this Tuesday, the thermometer reached 16 below zero in Calais and 12 below zero in Lille, near the English Channel. It began to snow in Brittany and Normandy and at noon the snow was seen in Paris and the Ile de France. Although the worst weather conditions were expected for the night in the French capital and its region.

With a polar cold and on school holidays, Paris appears deserted and desolate, with its closed restaurants, cafes and museums. Despite the freezing temperatures, people prefer to use bicycles, skateboards, scooters and private vehicles in the face of the Covid epidemic and reject public transport, for fear of contagion.

The river Seine, in Paris, overflowed by heavy rains. Snowfall is expected all week. Photo: AFP

Snow, ice on the roads and low temperatures have forced the declaration of 23 departments in “Orange surveillance” across the country. The storm comes from Great Britain, where it was declared a “snow day” for schoolchildren, who canceled digital classes. There was 20 centimeters of snow and many families came out to enjoy the “snow day”.

“Extreme cold” alert

Snow will make a big comeback this Tuesday, February 9, across much of Brittany and the Pays de la Loire in France, sparking fears of heavy morning frosts and a brief bout of freezing rain.

Snow was expected in eighteen departments: Côtes-d’Armor, Eure-et-Loire, Finistère, Ille-et-Vilaine, Loir-et-Cher, Mayenne, Morbihan, Orne and Sarthe, Calvados, Eure, Indre-et-Loire , Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Maine-et-Loire, Manche, Yvelines, Yonne and Essonne.

For its part, Météofrance has placed most of the western departments of the west, with the exception of Loire-Atlantique, Seine-Martime and Maine-et-Loire, which remains on “orange” flood watch. The departments of Nord and Pas-De-Calais are under “extreme cold” alert.

Brittany canceled all its school buses because of the storm and ice on the route, which caused accidents. Between 5 to 10 centimeters of snow is expected in the region, in a phenomenon that will last until the weekend.

“Also expected 3 to 7 cm of snow, in a strip that extends from Normandy to Alsace, through Ile-de-France,” according to Météo-France. The presence of snow on the ground could be “locally problematic, mainly in the Paris region”.

The sidewalks are covered with salt in the capital but the snow has already begun to fall on the roofs of the restaurants and the brasseries, which are still closed. If it doesn’t dissolve, those canvas roofs are feared to collapse under the weight.

It could also fall between 1 and 3 centimeters in certain areas of the Hauts-de-France, including the Nord and Pas-de-Calais, which were effectively placed on maximum cold alert. Temperatures of -5 ° C to -7 ° C are expected in these three departments, with a thermal sensation between -14 ° C and -16 ° C due to the northeast wind.

Residents of Esbly, near Paris, in the streets flooded by the overflowing river Marne. The storm brought heavy rains and freezing temperatures. Photo: REUTERS

In and around Calais, the prefecture opened lodgings for the hundreds of migrants, who sleep in the woods close to the city. He installed migrant families with children in hotels especially, who live in deplorable conditions in the open. It will also be cold in Normandy or in the Paris region, with temperatures between -10 and -15 ° C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cold, Covid and the homeless homeless

The coronavirus crisis has multiplied the number of people sleeping on the street in Paris, which are protected under the awnings of closed restaurants to spend the day and night. But the temperatures are extremely low and the wind is icy.

The mayor of the city, Anne Hidalgo, also asked the government on Monday to activate the “extreme cold” plan that allows, in particular, the accommodation of homeless people and the opening of Metro stations at night, to that are protected from low temperatures and can be fed.

Thousands of people woke up on the Parisian sidewalks on Tuesday, despite the low temperatures, because the lodgings are saturated.

“It is urgent that the State implement the Grand Frío Plan to allow the opening of new shelters, day and night,” said Léa Filoche, Anne Hidalgo’s assistant, in charge of social, solidarity and business activities. .

This wave of cold and snow occurs when France has started the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. At least 3,000 people are in intensive care, when the hospital capacity for resuscitation is 7,000 beds.

“The colder it gets, the more we see the virus circulate,” Dr. Jacques Battistoni, president of the general practitioners union MG France, explained Tuesday. “On the contrary, during the summer we obviously had less virus. Epidemiologists believe it is because the virus likes it very much when it is cold,” he explained.

In addition to low temperatures, the level of humidity will also contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

“Basically, when the air is very humid, the droplets carrying the virus tend to rise and spread. When the air is very dry, the droplets carrying the virus fall to the ground ”, explained Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health.

“When it’s cold, we ventilate less, we stay more indoors, in closed places, where the air is not renewed. Therefore we tend to be exposed to contamination, ”said epidemiologist Pascal Crépey. “And the second element is that in cold climates, our bodies are a little more fragile. Therefore, we have a higher potential risk of contracting infections,” he added.

Paris, correspondent

