France and Belgium will face each other this Monday at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf in the round of 16 of the European Championship. The French team, the main candidate to win the tournament, finished second in their group against all odds after beating Austria and drawing with the Netherlands and Poland. The same happened to Belgium, led by Kevin de Bruyne, a team that has been weakened by the withdrawal of Hazard and the absence of Courtois, but that was the favourite to lead its group. However, the Belgian team stumbled against Slovakia, beat Romania and drew with Ukraine, results that relegated it to second place in group E. For this match, the French coach, Didier Deschamps, has brought back Griezmann as a starter in the eleven, who accompanies Thuram and Mbappé in attack. The team that wins this afternoon will face the winner of the match between Portugal and Slovenia in the quarterfinals, which will be played today at 9:00 p.m.

Go to start Minute 30 and no goals France is unable to beat Belgium, who are defending very well. The Belgians are also launching good counterattacks. Belgium is doing better than France France does not have football to dismast Belgium. What’s more, the Belgians are playing with more speed and are dangerously reaching the France area. Better Belgium right now. Doku shows another yellow card to Rabiot Three cautions already in France. Rabiot sees one for a hard tackle on Doku. Rabiot will miss the quarter-finals if France eliminates Belgium. Maignan’s strange stop De Bruyne took a free kick and the ball is about to enter the French goal. Maignan saved Belgium’s goal with his foot in his best option. Giezmann sees yellow The Frenchman’s entry into Doku has been tough. Everything in France is done slowly There is only one moment in the France game where the French team accelerates, which is when Mbappé catches the ball. The rest of the game plays out at an astonishingly slow pace. So it is very difficult to surprise Belgium. Yellow for Tchouameni The French midfielder protested a corner kick to the referee and was shown a yellow card. Mbappé, the idol of children The France star greets the children who posed with the France lineup. Everyone expects your best version. Griezmann, somewhat imprecise in the pass The valuable French midfielder has already lost two balls. He is somewhat imprecise and his team notices it. He has not been very forceful in attacking his shots on goal either. De Bruyne, a pure midfielder The Belgian midfielder and great star of his team is acting as a pivot in front of the defense. This is his team’s brain position. From there he will look to throw balls to the quick Openda. The match begins. France, 0-Belgium, 0 High-flying match. France needs Mbappé to take them to the quarterfinals. Belgium wants sporting revenge. A great game in action, the fifth duel of the round of 16 of the Euro Cup. Mbappé, the man in the mask Mbappé scored a goal, from a penalty, against Poland. More is expected from the Madrid star in this round of 16 clash against Belgium. Openda: “My role is to be the second striker” Openda, starter with Belgium, to the UEFA website: “My role here is to be the second striker. I am very familiar with that. I also know that when the coach needs me on the field or to play, I will always be there. I have come here to represent my country, to help the team and also to try to win a title. Belgium, with an air of revenge France finished off Belgium in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and in the 2021 Nations League. The Belgians want to eliminate a historical rival, with whom they have a long chapter of rivalry. De Bruyne, the soul of Belgium The City playmaker is the best player in a Belgium side that needs to improve significantly in order to beat a team like France. Carrasco, a starter for Belgium Belgium will play against France with the following eleven: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Openda, Doku; De Bruyne, Carrasco and Lukaku. Kanté, France’s best player The midfielder has been France’s best player at this European Championship. Griezmann, again starter with France France will play with this starting eleven in the duel against Belgium: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Griezmann, Thuram and Mbappé. France-Belgium, an attractive round of 16 duel France, runners-up in the world, faces Belgium in an even and attractive round of 16 duel. France is waiting for the best Mbappé, while Belgium wants Lukaku to react. Welcome to this live show that boasts great emotions.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.