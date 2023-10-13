Paris (AFP) – Three powers of European football; France, Belgium and Portugal achieved the first qualifying tickets for Euro 2024 this Friday, joining Germany, the host of a tournament that will be held from June 14 to July 14.

And it was the stars of France and Portugal, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo, who led, with doubles, the victory of their teams against the Netherlands (2-1) and Slovakia (3-2) that gave way to their classification mathematics to the continental tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward surpassed Michel Platini in the ranking of best scorers in the history of Les Bleus with 42 goals.

“What he has done today, when he is like this, the French team has a much better chance of winning the games,” said Didier Deschamps, the French coach, about his star.

Mpbappé ended his drought at the best moment. Without scoring in four games with Paris Saint-Germain, since June 19 with the national team, the French soccer star woke up to lead his team to a new European Championship.

Mbappé surpasses Platini

Reaching 42 international goals, surpassing the 1980s legend Platini, Mbappé solves the ballot for the Blues, who will have a quiet end of the year, waiting for the draw for the competition, on December 2 in Hamburg.

The Netherlands, for its part, will have to fight for second place in the group, which also grants a direct ticket to the Euro Cup, since right now it is third after Greece won 2-0 in Ireland.

On Monday both teams face each other in Greece in a decisive duel, with the Hellenes leading the Dutch by three points, although they have one more game.

In Porto, it was the same as always, Cristiano Ronaldo, who led the team now coached by the Spanish Roberto Martínez.

For the Portuguese, Gonçalo Ramos (18) and Ronaldo scored twice (29 from a penalty and 72), although they ended up suffering after David Hancko (69) and Stanislav Lobotka (80) scored for the Slovaks.

© MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Ronaldo decides with a double

Outstanding leader in group J with a full 21 points after seven games played, Portugal is already unreachable by the rest of the teams in the bracket, with Slovakia occupying second place with 13 points.

Luxembourg, which tied 1-1 in Iceland, is third with 11 points, two more than Bosnia, which won 2-0 on its visit to Liechtenstein.

In group F, the two leading teams in the key faced each other, Austria and Belgium, both with 13 points before this match, with the Red Devils winning 3-2.

In Belgium, in the absence of their top stars (De Bruyne and Courtois are injured and Hazard has recently retired), it was a young 26-year-old forward from Sevilla, Dodi Lukebakio, who presented his candidacy to take over from the golden generation.

Lukebakio leads the Red Devils

Lukebakio opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful left cross and struck again in the 55th minute, finishing a Yannick Carrasco cross with his left foot.

Belgian striker Dodi Lukebakio reacts after scoring the second goal in Belgium’s 3-2 victory against Austria, which gave the Red Devils mathematical qualification for Euro 2024, at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna on October 13 from 2023 © GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA/AFP

Romelu Lukaku, who hit the woodwork with a ball in the 54th minute, scored the Belgians’ third four minutes later, culminating a counterattack with a cross shot (58th).

When it seemed that the game was doomed, Austrian captain Konrad Laimer reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute, six minutes before the visitors were left with one less player due to the expulsion of Amadou Onana after seeing the second yellow card for a hard tackle.

That gave a boost to the Austrians, who in the 84th minute scored again through Marcel Sabitzer by converting a penalty awarded by a Belgian defender, although they no longer had time to have saved at least one point.

Sweden, third in the group with only 6 points and nine to play, can no longer catch up with Belgium.

Finally, in a friendly match played at Wembley, an England full of substitutes defeated Australia 1-0, with a solitary goal from Ollie Watkins.

Before the match, in the London temple, as in other European stadiums such as the Johan Cruyff in Amsterdam, a minute of silence was observed in memory of all the victims in Israel and Gaza after the surprise attacks by Hamas last Saturday and the subsequent response of the Israeli army on Palestinian territory.