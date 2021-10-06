The France team will face Belgium on Thursday evening in the 1/2 final of the Nations League in the Juventus stadium. UEFA is already seeing the damage to the public interest.

The poster proposed this Thursday at the Allianz Stadium, where Juventus usually plays, is nonetheless of a high level since it will pit the French team, world champion, against Belgium, the team ranked world number 1 in the standings. of FIFA. Moreover, Turin is not that far from the French border. UEFA must therefore think that the places on sale for this semi-final of the Nations League were going to leave quickly, in particular for the supporters of Kylian Mbappé and his team-mates in France. But at the time of the assessment, we are not far from a complete fiasco, even though the stadium’s gauge was reduced to 20,000 places due to Italian health laws, instead of the usual 41,000.

France-Belgium in an almost empty stadium

And even if there are these regulatory limitations, we cannot say that the public was passionate about this revenge of the 2018 World Cup, since according to various media, only 12,000 tickets were sold, including 2,200 to fans of the team. of France. It is true that the League of Nations, a totally confused competition born from the imagination of UEFA, has no history for the moment and still looks like one way like any other of filling an international calendar that is already well established. full. However, the TV audience should be there, the rivalry between France and Belgium is now important. But we should not expect a fiery atmosphere in the Turin stadium.