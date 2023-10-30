Today, Monday, the trial of 12 men began before the Special Criminal Court in the capital, Paris. Two of them are suspected of having pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization ISIS. They are also facing charges of planning an attack during the 2017 French presidential election campaign.

The main defendants, Clement Bour (30 years old) and Mohieddine Merabet (36 years old), were arrested five days before the first round of the presidential elections on April 18 in the city of Marseille.

Ten other men are on trial for participating in a terrorist criminal association, and are suspected of helping the duo obtain weapons and ammunition.

None of the accused appeared. Therefore, he will be tried in absentia. The Public Prosecution stated that he left the country “at least a year ago.”

Investigators believe that Clement Bour was frequenting the Verviers terrorist cell in Belgium, affiliated with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the commander of the operations that took place on November 13, 2015 in France, which claimed the lives of 130 people. He was also in contact with Anis Al-Amri in Germany, who carried out the truck attack on the Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, which killed 12 people.

Clement Bour and Mohieddine Mrabet hastened their downfall, after they attempted to contact the terrorist organization ISIS via the Telegram platform to send a video clip containing their allegiance and responsibility for the attack they intended to carry out. But the video reached a secret agent working for the General Directorate of Internal Security in France.

The video showed dozens of ammunition displayed on a table in a way that read “Retaliation Brigade,” along with a machine gun, an ISIS flag, and the front page of Le Monde newspaper dated March 16, 2017, which bears a picture of right-wing candidate François Fillon.

A search of their hideout resulted in the seizure of the machine gun that was visible in the video, three pistols, and hundreds of ammunition.

Investigators also found more than 3.5 kilograms of explosive material, which had been used during the September 13 attacks.

The use of digital media revealed extensive online searches for potential targets, such as clubs, bars and a rally for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen that was to be held in Marseille on April 19.

During the investigation, Mohieddine Mrabet, who hails from Roubaix (northern France), denied any plans to launch an attack, but admitted that he thought about “causing a noise” by detonating a homemade hand bomb near a gathering of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party in France, pointing out that He wanted to do this to “intimidate”, without attacking civilians.

For his part, Clement Port, who declared his ideological allegiance to the extremist organization ISIS, confirmed that he wanted to cause “only material damage” to institutional targets.