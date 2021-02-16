France began to urgently buy Russian gas in 2021 against the backdrop of frost that hit Europe. This follows from the statement of the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, which the company published in its Telegram-channel. Fuel exports to this country have increased by almost 1.5 times since the beginning of 2021.

“The demand for natural gas in European countries continues to grow against the background of a cold, frosty winter, and the occupancy of European underground storage facilities continues to decline,” Gazprom said. Fuel inventories in underground gas storages (UGS) in France fell below 30 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. According to information as of February 15, in Germany they fell to 34.17 percent, in Austria – to 45.28 percent, in the Czech Republic – to 41.08 percent, in Poland – to 52.27 percent.

Earlier it became known that due to the cold winter, Germany increased the purchase of Russian gas by almost 50 percent from February 1 to February 10 compared to the same period in 2020.

In January, Gazprom sent a record amount of gas to non-CIS countries. The export volume amounted to 19.4 billion cubic meters, which is 45.4 percent more than the same period in 2020. Purchases in January increased by Germany (plus 32.4 percent), Italy (221.5 percent), Turkey (20.8 percent), France (77.3 percent), the Netherlands (plus 21.2 percent) and Poland (plus 89 , 9 percent).