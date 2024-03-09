Politico: France is creating an alliance of countries ready to send troops to Ukraine

France has begun preparations for the creation of an alliance that will include European countries that are ready to send troops to Ukraine. About it reports Politico.

As the publication writes, France is also deepening its relations with a more cautious Berlin in the process.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Séjournet was in Lithuania on Friday, March 8, where he met with his Baltic and Ukrainian counterparts and discussed possible assistance from foreign troops in areas such as mine clearance.

“Russia should not tell us how we should help Ukraine in the coming months or years,” Sejurne said at a meeting chaired by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. He responded by saying that no form of support for Ukraine should be excluded.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Western soldiers might have to be sent to Ukraine, but immediately after that most European countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland, said they had no such plans.