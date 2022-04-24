Home page politics

In France, the runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen is pending. According to the latest survey, Europe is definitely threatened with an earthquake.

Munich/Paris — On April 10, the first round of the French presidential elections took place. Incumbent Emmanuel Macron emerged victorious with 27.8 percent of the vote. Followed by the right-wing national candidate Marine Le Pen with 23.2 percent. So it says on Sunday (April 24): Runoff between Macron and Le Pen in the second round of elections.

In the last elections in 2017, Macron, who then faced Le Pen again in the second round, was able to achieve a clear victory. Will Macron be able to win so easily again this time? The latest French election poll 2022 from the newspaper political shows: Macron still has a lead, but it is nowhere near as big as it was in 2017. In the course of the election, a different picture could emerge and thus a tremor for Europe.

France election 2022: ten percentage points ahead for Macron – significantly lower than in 2017

With the so-called “Poll of Polls” survey format political is an overall picture of numerous, reliable surveys in order to provide the most accurate forecast possible for the election. As of Friday (April 22) Macron received 55 percent of all votes in the second round of the election. Le Pen, on the other hand, can look forward to 45 percent of the votes. Based on that, Macron still maintains a ten percentage point lead.

Compared to 2017, Le Pen gets in the way of Macron dangerously. Because in 2017, Macron received 66.1 percent of the votes, while Le Pen won 33.9 percent of the votes – a clear lead of more than 32 percentage points. The fact that this lead has now shrunk to ten percentage points should set alarm bells ringing for the French incumbent. It is also important to note that surveys can be fraught with errors in both directions.

France election 2022: Macron and Le Pen will fight for votes from left-wing candidate Mélenchon

According to political the votes of left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the first round will be central for both Macron and Le Pen. After all, Mélenchon came in third with 22 percent of the vote, just behind Le Pen. For Macron, on the other hand, things are looking better. A significant proportion of Mélenchon voters, almost half, do not want to vote for either candidate at all in the second round.

36 percent of Mélenchon voters said they want to vote for Macron in the runoff, while 19 percent want to vote for Le Pen. However, 45 percent of Mélenchon voters want to stay at home and prefer not to vote on Sunday. Both Macron and Le Pen have campaigned hard to win over Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s base.

France election 2022: Voter confidence in Macron and Le Pen varies by area

the politicalThe survey also shows who the electorate trusts more, depending on the topic. 70 percent of the participants said they trusted Macron in the Ukraine war. For Le Pen, this value was only 28 percent, in stark contrast to Macron. This is where Le Pen’s pro-Russian statements are likely to have had an effect.

Voters clearly trust Macron on issues such as economic growth, the corona pandemic, the environment and unemployment. However, when it comes to terrorism, migration and security, Le Pen gains more confidence on these issues.

Ukraine war 70 percent 28 percent Economic growth 63 percent 35 percent Coronavirus 63 percent 35 percent environment 61 percent 36 percent public debt 57 percent 41 percent Education System 55 percent 43 percent unemployment 55 percent 43 percent healthcare system 51 percent 47 percent Social injustice 47 percent 51 percent terrorism 47 percent 51 percent energy purchase 45 percent 53 percent pension 42 percent 56 percent migration 38 percent 60 percent security 36 percent 62 percent

Macron still enjoys a lead of ten percent. But the fact that the lead is significantly smaller compared to the last election makes the 2022 presidential election extremely exciting. All polling stations are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. You can read here when a result of the French election can be expected. You can find our live ticker for the French election here, and our news ticker for projections for the French election here. (bb)