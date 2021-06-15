German defender Hummels laments after his own goal. KAI PFAFFENBACH / Reuters

France beat Germany 1-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich thanks to an own goal by Hummels in the match between the winners of the last two World Cups. When Germany kept control of the ball, France managed to score the first goal in the 20th minute of the first half. Pogba threw a ball from the outside to Lucas Hernández, who entered the area from the left wing. His center was finished off by Hummels in his own goal. In the first half, Joachim Low’s team had more possession of the ball (58%), but France was more incisive in their attacking plays.

After the tight control in the first half of the three French midfield players, Kanté, Pogba and Rabiot, Deschamps’ team has shut down and has given more control to Germany. The Germans have pushed to try to score the tying goal with the entry of Werner, the Chelsea striker, and Leroy Sané, of Manchester City, but without actually achieving it. France has chosen to retreat and defend in order to launch counterattacks through Mbappé and Benzema. After Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary, France is second in Group F and Germany in third. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the France-Germany live:

