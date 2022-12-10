The market value of the British team is € 1.26 billion (R $ 6.7 billion at current exchange rates), according to the Transfermarkt website

The French team, current world champions, beat the English, by 2 to 1, this Saturday (10.Dec.2022) and qualified for the semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. Kylian Mbappé’s team, the tournament’s most expensive player, will face the Moroccans on Wednesday (Dec. 14), at 4 pm.

The fact that the English have the most valuable team in the 2022 Cup did not prevent the two-time world champion from winning the match. Of the 10 most expensive players in the tournament, 4 are British. The market value of “three lions” is € 1.26 billion (R$ 6.7 billion at current exchange rates), according to the website Transfermarktspecialized in the sector.

At 17 minutes of the 1st half, the French opened the scoring, which remained until the end of the 1st half of the game. In the 2nd half, with a penalty, Harry Kane equalized for the English. It was the Frenchman Giroud who decided for the French team, with a goal in the 33rd minute.

Kane reached a historic feat in the duel against France: he equaled Wayne Rooney’s mark, with 53 goals for the England team. Despite the record, the striker had the opportunity to score 54 goals and establish himself as the British team’s top scorer, but missed a penalty in the 37th minute of the 2nd half, which would tie the match again.

The rival of the French in the semi-final is the selection of Morocco, the most expensive team in Africa. The cast is valued at BRL 1.4 billion and has been surprising with its high performance.