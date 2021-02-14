France prevailed in Dublin for the first time since 2011 against Ireland (15-13), a victory that allows XV del Gallo to maintain the lead in the traditional Six Nations rugby tournament after the first two days of the competition.

The French prevailed thanks to the tries of Charles Ollivon (PT 28m) and Damian Penaud (ST 14m), despite the fact that the Irish bothered them in their game, to the point of conceding nine penalties – six in the first half-.

The Bleus, who debuted last week with a resounding victory over Italy (50-10), will now have a bye week before hosting Scotland on 28 February.

Ireland, meanwhile, are left with virtually no title options after posting their second loss in the tournament, after debuting with a loss to Wales.

