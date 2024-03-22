Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/22/2024 – 9:01

Independent since 1804, the Caribbean island paid “reparations” to colonialist France for more than a century. Slavery and foreign interference perpetuated a vicious circle of poverty and “ungovernability” in Haiti. Poverty, political chaos and high crime rates have marked Haiti for decades, but now the island state finds itself in the midst of a true spiral of violence. On February 29, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced elections for August 2025. As his term was set to end this February, violent gangs interpreted the announcement as an invitation to attack.

They attacked the National Palace and prisons, from which they freed more than 3 thousand inmates. Now criminal gangs control a large part of the capital, Port-au-Prince, which tens of thousands of residents have already abandoned.

Henry, who at the time was in Nairobi, negotiating the sending of Kenyan troops to Haiti, is now in the American territory of Puerto Rico. According to experts, however, the causes of the current crisis are possibly deeper, as France bears historical guilt, as a former colonial power.

Between colonialism, double debt and American interference

In 1804, Haiti wrote history as the first Latin American country to achieve independence, also through the success of a single slave rebellion. In 1825, France established strict conditions to recognize Haitian independence: in addition to paying 150 million francs – triple the island's gross domestic product at the time –, customs duties on French products were reduced by half.

“Paradoxically, the victors paid reparations to the vanquished, also for fear of a military invasion”, comments Jean-Claude Bruffaerts, author of the book Haïti-France. Les chaînes de la dette (Haiti-France. The chains of debt). To pay this reparation, Haitians even had to borrow from French banks, at high interest rates, in what economists call “double debt”. It was only in 1947 that the Caribbean country managed to pay off all its debts.

“This money was missing for urgently needed infrastructure works, such as streets, schools and hospitals. Furthermore, Haiti needed the protection of an army, which consumed even more funds and considerably slowed down the country's economy”, notes Bruffaerts.

Such investment gaps are still felt today: “In many parts of the island there are no streets, healthcare provision is incipient, and most schools do not have electricity.”

Furthermore, it is common for states that freed themselves from slavery to have difficulty understanding themselves as a homogeneous society, explains Myriam Cottias, director of the International Center for Research on Slavery and Post-Slavery (Ciresc), based in Paris.

“Slavery creates fertile ground for political instability, and the division it creates in society does not disappear that easily”, continues the historian. “Also in Haiti to this day there is a corrupt elite and a largely poor people.”

The island country's debts have also cemented hierarchical power structures, adds Haitian historian at Paris 8 University Jean Fritzner Étienne, who specializes in colonialism. “And yet, the Haitians were inspired by the French Revolution, which had taken place shortly before, in 1789. But the French did not apply the principles of the revolution itself outside national borders: freedom, equality, fraternity and human rights”.

Furthermore, the United States would have reinforced the view of Haiti as an inferior country, by occupying it from 1915 to 1934. Afterwards, “from 1957 to 1986 they supported the brutal dictatorship of François and, later, Jean-Claude Duvalier, known as 'Papa Doc' and 'Baby Doc'”, recalls Étienne. “And to this day they interfere in internal issues.”

France unlikely to return “reparations”

It was only in 2003 that former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide demanded that the French government repay old debts. At the time there was talk of 22 billion dollars. The following year he was overthrown, in a coup d'état orchestrated by France and the USA. When asked by DW whether it intended to repay the debt, at a recent press conference the French Foreign Ministry declared that “this is currently not under debate”.

Experts do not count on a return: “No former colonial power would do it, it would trigger a chain reaction, all former colonies would present demands”, dismisses Laurent Giacobbi, researcher on geopolitics of Latin America and the Caribbean at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris).

As a specialist on Haiti at the independent Center Tricontinental in Leuven, Belgium, political scientist Frédéric Thomas calls for a new approach: “The former powers maintain a colonialist conception of Haiti, they believe that the country is ungovernable, thus justifying international interference.”

And the international community would also have contributed to the current situation, and – after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021 – supported Henry, who was disliked from the beginning.

“To break the vicious circle of violence and chaos, the Haitian people now need to finally decide what will happen from now on”, proposes Thomas. “With the help of the so-called 'Montana Group' – with representatives of civil society, Church and unions [do Haiti] – a transitional government should be formed, and then decide if and how international troops will be stationed in the country.”

The committee, which takes its name from the Montana Agreement of August 30, 2021, could in fact propose the members of a provisional government. He must appoint a new interim prime minister and call new elections, on a date that has not yet been defined. Only then will Ariel Henry officially resign.

Author Bruffaerts hopes that the international community will now let Haitians decide about their future: “France should, moreover, invest in infrastructure for the island at least part of the money that Haiti paid it,” so that it can finally develop economically..