France has banned the use of homemade cloth masks in schools and institutes since yesterday to try to stop the spread of new strains of covid-19. French teachers and students are required to use category 1 or higher masks in class, considering that they offer greater protection against the British and South African variants of the coronavirus.

Category 1 masks are those that have a bacterial filtration efficiency equal to or greater than 90%, while it is estimated that homemade ones offer only 70% protection against coronavirus.

French parents must buy category 1 masks for their children. Pupils from the age of six must wear them both in class and in the yard and can only be removed when eating or playing sports. In the event that a student does not have this type of mask, the school or institute will give it to them. You will not be sent home for not having the required type of mask.

The French Government has this month strengthened the health protocol in schools, after a greater presence in France of the British strain, a variant of the virus that affects children more than the original strain.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had already recommended at the end of January to the French that they no longer use homemade masks, given their lower filtration capacity.

The number of schools and institutes closed in France due to coronavirus is very low: 105 schools of the 61,500 that are in total in the country are closed by covid-19, that is, 0.18%, according to data from the French ministry of Education.