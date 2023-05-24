Deutsche Wellei

05/23/2023 – 4:50 pm

A ban on air travel between French cities that can be made by train in up to two and a half hours comes into effect. Measure that aims to reduce aircraft emissions irritated airlines. France started to ban this Tuesday (23/05) short-haul domestic flights that can be replaced by train journeys of up to two and a half hours. The measure aims to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from aircraft.

The ban formally took effect two years after lawmakers passed the climate law, which angered the aviation industry and was even opposed by some airlines.

The change mainly affects travel between Paris and regional hubs such as Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux – although connecting flights will remain unchanged.

Air travel between the French capital and the Mediterranean port city of Marseille was just about banned, as high-speed train journeys between the two locations take around three hours.

Trains must meet demand

The law specifies that rail services on these routes must be frequent, punctual and well connected enough to meet the needs of passengers who would otherwise travel by air – as well as being able to absorb the increase in passenger numbers.

Customers taking these routes should be able to make round trip train journeys on the same day, having spent eight hours at their destination.

The French government had already guaranteed Air France compliance with the measure in exchange for a financial support package for the covid-19 crisis in 2020. Competing companies were prohibited from simply filling the gap.

What the critics say

Critics have described the bans as “token bans” that will have only “minimal effects” on greenhouse gas emissions.

Instead, governments should be supporting “real and meaningful solutions” to air emissions, Laurent Donceel, acting head of the EU’s largest airline association, Airlines for Europe (A4E), told AFP news agency.

A4E, which accounts for 70% of European air traffic, highlighted its own net-zero strategy by 2050, which includes switching jet fuel to products from non-fossil sources and deploying aircraft powered by battery or hydrogen.

What the defenders say

On the other hand, there were those who pressured the French government to introduce even tougher measures.

The so-called Citizens’ Convention on the Climate of France, which was created by President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 and included 150 members of the society, had proposed a ban on flights with journeys that could be made by train in less than four hours.

But that time was reduced to two and a half hours after objections from some French regions, as well as the airline Air France-KLM.

The UFC-Que Choisir group, which defends consumer rights, also went so far as to ask lawmakers to maintain the four-hour limit.

“On average, the plane emits 77 times more CO2 per passenger than the train on these routes, although the train is cheaper, and the time lost is limited to 40 minutes”, said the group.

But the UFC-Que Choisir asked for “safeguards so that the [ferrovia nacional francesa] SNCF does not take the opportunity to artificially inflate its prices or degrade the quality of the rail service”.

The short-haul ban comes into effect as French politicians are also debating how to reduce emissions from private jets.

While Green MPs are calling for a total ban on small private flights, Transport Minister Clément Beaune has suggested a higher climate charge for users from next year.

ek/bl (AFP, ots)























