Measure was taken “to prevent the risk of serious disturbances of public order” after a wave of protests

A France banned the sale and use of fireworks and pyrotechnics during the weekend of 14 July, the day on which Bastille Day is celebrated. The decision comes after a wave of protests over the death of a teenager by the French police.

According to the decree (full – 135 KB) published in official diary on Sunday (July 9, 2023), the measure was taken “to prevent the risk of serious public nuisance” during the festivities. “The sale, carrying, transport and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks throughout the national territory is prohibited.”, reads the document.

Authorized professionals and places where official parties are being organized to celebrate the date that marks the beginning of the French Revolution, in 1789, are exempt from the ban.

PROTESTS

On the morning of June 27, around 8:15 am local time (3:15 am GMT), a 17-year-old youth was stopped at a roadblock that was taking place on Avenue Joliot-Curie, in Nanterre, in the Paris metropolitan area.

According to the police, security agents were checking a Mercedes that was supposedly traveling in a dedicated bus lane. At the time, local police claimed that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and advanced towards one of the agents. The officer then shot the young man in the chest.

However, a video posted on Twitter after the case went public shows a different version. In the images, 2 police officers are positioned near a yellow car and seem to prevent the vehicle from moving forward. One of them, standing and leaning against the windshield, points his gun at the driver. The car then moves forward, and the officer fires. Then you can see that the car hit a pole.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, the officer responsible for the shooting is in custody. In addition, two investigations were opened by the General Inspectorate of the National Police to investigate the case.

After the teenager’s death, France faced a wave of protests. balance sheet French Ministry of the Interior, released last week, indicates that the number of prisoners reached 3,500 people and 12,200 vehicles were set on fire – in addition to the depredation of more than 1,000 properties, including schools and municipalities. Of those arrested, around 1,200 are minors. The Ministry estimated the damage at more than 1 billion euros (R$ 5.2 billion at current prices).

the president of France, Emmanuel Macronsaid on Tuesday (July 4) that he will introduce a law of an urgent nature to repair the damage left by the demonstrations that took place in the last week. The French leader also said that the peak of the protests has passed, but that it remains “cautious”.