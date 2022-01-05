With this measure, the French government believes it will eliminate more than one billion disposable plastic packaging per year. Fast food restaurants will also not be able to offer plastic toys with children’s menus.

A new French law, which took effect on the first day of 2022, prohibits supermarkets and other establishments from selling food in disposable plastic packaging.

Bananas, lemons, cucumbers and carrots are some examples of the 30 varieties of fruits and vegetables that can no longer be wrapped in plastic. It will still be possible to use plastic on more fragile fruits, such as raspberries, blueberries or cherry tomatoes, but only until 2026. However, chopped, processed or canned fruit is exempt from this prohibition. In a statement, the French Ministry of the Environment warns of the “absurd amount of disposable plastic in our daily lives”. Until 2021, 37% of fruits and vegetables were sold in plastic packaging. The government believes this new law will eliminate more than 1 billion disposable plastic packaging a year and drive replacement with other reusable and recyclable materials or packaging. In 2020, France banned plastic cups, plates and cutlery for sale, having been the first country in the world to adopt this measure. Later this year, several public spaces in France will have to install devices with water, such as drinking fountains and faucets, to avoid the use of plastic bottles. In addition, non-biodegradable plastic tea bags will be removed from supermarket shelves, press publications will have to be sold without plastic packaging and fast food restaurants will no longer be able to offer plastic toys with children’s menus.

