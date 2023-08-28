France has imposed a strict ban on religious symbols in public schools since 19th-century laws abolished any Catholic influence on public education, and is now working hard to update guidelines to deal with the growing Muslim minority.

The authorities banned headscarves in schools in 2004, and approved a ban on wearing the veil in public places in 2010, angering some members of the Muslim community of about 5 million.

“I have decided that it is no longer possible to wear the abaya in schools,” Minister Attal said in an interview with TF1 TV.

“When you enter a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to tell the students’ religion just by looking at them,” he added.