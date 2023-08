How did you feel about the content of this article?

France: new measures are part of a series of changes that the country is trying to implement in order to eliminate religious influence in the school environment | Photo: Pixabay

The French government announced this Sunday (27th), through a statement from the Ministry of Education, that it will ban the use of the abaya, a common garment for Muslim women, in public schools across the country.

The Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal, stated that he intends to “give clearer rules at the national level to the leaders of educational institutions until next week” on the subject.

According to him, “secularity is the freedom to emancipate oneself through school” and the use of the abaya is “a religious gesture destined to test the Republic’s resistance to the secular sanctuary that should be the school”, he told the channel of TF1 television.

Attal further insisted that “when entering a classroom, it should not be possible to identify the religion of students by looking at them”.

The new measures are part of a series of changes that France is trying to implement in order to eliminate religious influence in the school environment.

In 2004, the country banned the use of scarves and, in 2010, veils that cover the entire face.

Since the impositions began, the rules have caused a wave of demonstrations by the Muslim community in the country, which sees the measures as “censorship”. The French Council of Muslim Cult (CFCM) stated that the piece does not represent an Islamic or religious symbol.