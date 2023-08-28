French Education Minister Gabriel Atal said today, Sunday, ahead of the start of the new school year, that female students in public schools will be prohibited from wearing the abaya.

And the authorities banned the headscarf in schools in 2004, and approved a ban on wearing the veil in public places.

Laïcité is advocated across the French political spectrum, from leftists who support the liberal values ​​of the Enlightenment to far-right voters.

“I have decided that it is no longer possible to wear the abaya in schools,” Minister Atal said, in an interview with French TV channel TF1.

“When you enter a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to tell the students’ religion just by looking at them,” he added.