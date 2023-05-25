The decree that prohibits domestic flights between destinations connected by a train journey of less than two and a half hours entered into force in France on Tuesday. The rule will only mean the elimination of air routes between Paris and Nantes, Bordeaux and Lyon -the latter, for flights from Paris-Orly airport and not from the main one in the French capital, Charles de Gaulle-, since, as The Ministry of Transport advances in a statement, “the rail service allows the journey to be made in less than two and a half hours.”

Certain sectors of French climate activism have criticized that the ban is not enough, and that it should go further: the French government has saved another three airlines because, although they meet the requirement of two and a half hours by train, the rail system does not offer a sufficient alternative. These are the connections between Charles de Gaulle airport and the cities of Rennes and Lyon, as well as the connection between Lyon and Marseille, whose rail schedules did not allow, according to the Government, to ensure an efficient link. Two other connections with the Charles de Gaulle, explains the French newspaper Le Mondehave been saved because the Executive calculates the train journey from the airport, which is on the outskirts of the city, and not from the center of each urban center, where it would meet the requirement.

The Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, has stated on his Twitter account that the publication of the standard is “a great sign and a world first”: “Achieving carbon neutrality means intensively reinforcing our action in terms of decarbonising transport , which represent 30% of the emissions,” Beaune said in the statement. “While we fight tirelessly to decarbonise our way of life, how can we justify the use of planes between large cities that enjoy regular, fast and efficient train links?” the minister asked.

According to the third European aviation environmental report, which is produced every three years, CO₂ emissions from planes that took off from European space increased by 34% between 2005 and 2019, to 147 million tons. The report, from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and presented last September at the European Commission, predicts that the trend, if no measures are taken, could continue to rise until reaching 188 million tons in 2050. This is, 28% more than in 2019.

The French National Assembly took the first steps to approve the text in April 2021, in the midst of a decline in air traffic due to the covid pandemic. The measure has its origin in the work carried out by the Citizen Convention for the Climate, the assembly organized by the Executive of Emmanuel Macron in 2021 with citizens chosen by lottery to address climate policies. The initial proposal sought to ban domestic flights between destinations that were connected by train journeys of less than four hours.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

When the decree reached the Assembly, the French airline industry criticized the measure, arguing that, in full recovery from the pandemic, it was not the most propitious time to ban most domestic flights. This measure coincided, paradoxically, with the injection of 4,000 million made by the French State in the airline Air France —which made it its first shareholder—, the largest operator of domestic flights in France.

One year after the start of the legislative process, the issue of domestic flights in France returned to the center of media attention when, in September last year, Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappé laughed out loud after being told by a journalist I wondered if he was considering taking a train instead of a plane to get to nearby games.