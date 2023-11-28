Paris – In France no smoking in public parks, on beaches and near schools. This was announced by Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau during the presentation of the government’s anti-smoking program. “From now on, non-smoking areas will be the norm,” Rousseau told reporters. There are already 7,200 non-smoking zones in France, but most have been designated by local authorities, not central government. Rousseau added: “We are now shifting the responsibility and establishing a principle that will become the rule.”

The government also plans to increase the cost of cigarettesa pack of 20 which currently costs around 11 euros will increase to 12 euros by 2025 and 13 euros the following year.

The government also intends to ban so-called “puffs”, single-use disposable e-cigarettes that are particularly popular among young people, he explained, and aims to create “the first tobacco-free generation by 2032”, as President Emmanuel had promised Macron, concluded Rousseau.