Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 7:17 p.m.



| Updated 7:22 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The French government decreed this Wednesday the dissolution of Les Soulèvements de la Terre (The Uprisings of the Earth), a radical environmental group for its protests, many of them violent, in defense of the environment and against climate change.

“Under the pretext of defending…

This content is exclusive for subscribers