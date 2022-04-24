with videoTurnout in the French presidential election appears to be lower than five years ago. At 5 p.m., 63 percent of the French had voted. Five years ago, the turnout around that time was still 65 percent, and in 2012 it was even 72 percent. In preliminary polls, incumbent President Macron came out as the favorite.



24 Apr. 2022

The first polls in France close at 7 p.m., in major cities they close at 8 p.m. Only after that come the first exit polls. Before that time, French media are not allowed to report results. The first results are expected in the course of the evening.

Macron’s opponent Marine Le Pen does get the most votes in the overseas territories, according to results released by Belgian media on Sunday, Macron wins among French people abroad.

In the overseas territory of Guadeloupe, Le Pen’s Rassemblement National party received 69.60 percent of the vote, compared to 30.40 percent for Macron. The turnout on the Caribbean island was 47.18 percent. In Martinique, 60.87 percent voted for Le Pen and 39.13 percent for Macron. 45.45 percent of eligible voters cast a vote. Le Pen also defeated her opponent in French Guiana (60.70 percent), Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy (55.52 percent) and in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon (50.69 percent). In French Polynesia, Macron emerged as the winner with 51.81 percent of the vote.

Text continues below the photo.

Emmanuel Macron leaves the voting booth during the second round of France’s presidential election. He will only face the other favorite in this round: Marine Le Pen. © AFP



French people abroad voted overwhelmingly for the current president. In the United States (excluding Chicago and New Orleans) he received 92 percent of the vote and in Canada (excluding Vancouver) 86 percent. Macron was also the most popular in Argentina (89 percent), Brazil (86 percent) and Chile (87 percent).

French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd from left) and First Lady Brigitte Macron are welcomed by Mayor Daniel Fasquelle on arrival at the polling station in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage. © AFP



Voters can choose from the two most popular candidates in the first round: incumbent President Emmanuel Macron (44) and far-right Marine Le Pen (53). Macron is the favorite for a second term, but experts say Le Pen is more likely than ever to win.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. for the second round of the presidential election. Some 48.7 million voters have been called upon to cast their vote. The French face a historic choice: to reappoint the outgoing president or elect a woman, which would be a first, and thus propel the far right to the Elysée. That would mean a political landslide that will reverberate far beyond French borders, similar to Brexit in Britain and the 2016 election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Text continues below the photo.

Marine presidential candidate Le Pen of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party while casting her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. © AFP



Center candidate Macron of the party La Republique en Marche (LREM) received the most votes of the twelve candidates in the first round: it came out at 27.85 percent. Candidate Le Pen of the extreme right party National Assembly (RN), the former National Front, followed closely behind with 23.15 percent. The winner of the second round will become the new president of France for the next five years. According to many polls, that duel is going to be quite exciting.

President Macron was still at 30 percent of the vote in the polls in mid-March. This was mainly ‘thanks to’ the war in Ukraine: the French felt unsafe and sided with their president. But after that, his popularity declined. However, last Thursday’s polls gave Macron 55.5 to 56.5 percent of the vote.

Macron and Le Pen also ran against each other for the presidency in 2017. Macron won with 66 percent of the vote at the time. The difference between the two politicians is expected to be smaller this year.

Text continues below the photo.

A voter stands at a polling station in Paris in front of the ballot papers of the two candidates in the second round of the French presidential election. © AFP



