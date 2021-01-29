The French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, in his appearance from the Elysee Palace in Paris. BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / EFE

France wants to give itself “an opportunity” to avoid a third confinement with an economic and social cost that the Government sees difficult to assume. That is why it has opted for a minimal reinforcement of the current measures. It was announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex this Friday at the end of a restricted cabinet meeting. The most prominent measure is the closing of the borders between France and countries outside the European Union to contain the new strains of the virus.

The decision to avoid, for the time being, another confinement comes after a week of speculation and divisions in the Government. The first confinement was in force between last March and May. The second, more lax, between November and December. Now it was about tightening the nuts again on the population due to the fear of a third wave of virus caused by the variants detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

In France, since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 75,620 deaths and more than 3.1 million cases of people infected by the coronavirus. More than 27,000 people are hospitalized and more than 3,000 in the ICU due to covid-19. The Government believes that the advance of the new variants has not stopped with the measures in force, such as the curfew between six in the afternoon and six in the morning, and the closure of restaurants, museums, shows and centers sports. And the incipient vaccination campaign – about 1.4 million French people have been vaccinated – is insufficient to attenuate the circulation of the virus.

“The question of a confinement is raised legitimately taking into account these data,” said Prime Minister Castex, in an appearance at the Elysee Palace after the meeting of the so-called Defense Council. “But we know the very heavy impact for the French in all aspects. We consider, looking at the figures of the last days, that we can still give ourselves a chance to avoid it, “he added.

The first measure is the prohibition, as of Sunday, of all entry and exit from French territory to or from a country outside the EU, except “for compelling reasons.” To this is added the obligation, already in force, to carry out a PCR test for those who enter France from an EU country, with the exception of cross-border workers. You will also have to prove a compelling reason to enter metropolitan France from overseas departments and territories.

The second novelty is the closure of non-food shopping centers of more than 20,000 square meters. The government, Castex said, will tailor aid to businesses and the unemployed for those affected. In addition, it will strengthen the police presence to ensure compliance with the curfew and the prohibition of parties and clandestine lunches or dinners in restaurants or other places.

The stricter measures are not ruled out, according to Castex’s statement. What was announced on Friday night is, rather, a kind of extension, a test to see if France can stop the third wave with the current rules. For the government, it was imperative to keep schools open and not disrupt economic life again. “Everything possible must be done to avoid a new confinement,” concluded the prime minister. “The next few days will be decisive.”

