The death toll confirmed and caused by the avalanche that occurred on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps in Haute-Savoie rises to five dead. This was stated by the deputy mayor of Contamine √Člisabeth Mollard to the broadcaster Rtl, stating that ”the death of a fifth person has been confirmed” and that the search for the victim’s spouse resumed this morning. Two helicopters and several rescuers were on the field.