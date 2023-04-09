At least four people, including two mountain guides, have died in an avalanche that formed this morning on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps. There would be two missing. This was reported by the French television channel Bfm TV which cites the prosecutor who has opened an investigation. Rescuers recovered one slightly injured and eight other people who were not injured.

The search operations for the missing continue, for which two helicopters and over 20 rescuers have been mobilized. The local newspaper ‘Le Dauphiné Libéré’ reported that the first alarm was given around 11.27 in the municipality of Les Contamines-Montjoie on the Armancette glacier, when an avalanche devastated the area, usually very crowded with tourists.

“Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families,” wrote the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, in a tweet. “To find the people still stranded, our rescuers are mobilized. Our thoughts go out to them too”.