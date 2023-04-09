Four people died and others were injured by an avalanche that formed on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps. This was announced by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Two helicopters and more than 20 rescuers were mobilized in the search operations.

The French prosecutor’s office confirmed four dead, one injured while eight people remained unharmed and the search for possible survivors continues. The local newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré reported that the first alarm was given around 11.27 in the municipality of Les Contamines-Montjoie, on the Armancette glacier, when a large avalanche 500 meters wide and more than 1,500 meters deep devastated the usually very crowded area.

On Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron, giving the news of the dead, wrote: «We think of them and their families. To find the people still stuck in the snow, our rescue forces are mobilised. Even our thoughts accompany them».