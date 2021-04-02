The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced this Friday that from April 12 they can be purchased in pharmacies test of coronavirus so that citizens can do it themselves.

The main objective of this measure, Véran explained, is that citizens of those areas where it is more difficult to access these tests through public institutions can also undergo them.

“We will begin to deploy them as part of the operations that we are going to carry out in specific environments, where it is more difficult to be tested, such as in overseas territories, for example, or in precarious environments,” he said in an interview for the news portal. Brut.

Test to detect coronavirus. AFP photo.

“The ‘self-tests’ will be a useful complement for those who wish to do it at home“, defended the French minister, who clarified that they cannot be sold in large quantities and must always be accompanied by an explanation from a” health professional “, since its operation” is not so simple. “

Official check for positive cases

However, these nasal sampling tests, more accessible and less unpleasant than traditional nasopharyngeal, in case of positive, must be accompanied by a PCR test so that they can be accounted for by the authorities.

In relation to the epidemiological situation, France continues to register high numbers of new infections. In the last 24 hours, another 46,677 positives have been recorded, as well as 332 deaths.

In total, 96,280 people have died since the start of the pandemic, while more than 4.7 million have contracted the disease, for which 28,729 remain hospitalized, of which 5,254 are in critical care.