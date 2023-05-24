The French justice authorized this Wednesday the extradition to Spain of Mikel Carrera Sarobe, last great head of the military apparatus of the Basque separatist organization ETA, for various attacks, including against a shopping center in Zaragoza in 2002.

The investigation chamber of the Court of Appeals in Paris thus accepted the two European surrender orders requested by Spain against Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe, aka “Ata”, and that they can be executed when he completes his life sentence in France.

Sarobe was arrested in Bayonne (southwestern France) in 2010 and was sentenced in this country twice to life imprisonment for the amurder of two civil guards in Capbreton in 2007 and for the death in 2010 of the French policeman Jean-Serge Nerin.

Spanish justice requested his extradition in 2022 for several attacks carried out in 2002 in the north of Spain: in Leiza, which cost the life of a civil guard; against the University of Navarra and the English Court of Zaragoza, among others, her lawyer, Xantiana Cachenaut, told AFP.

22 years waiting for justice to be done. On July 3, the trial of ETA members Mikel Carrera Sarobe, alias Ata, and Miren Itxaso Zaldua for the murder of the president of the PP-Aragón, Manuel Giménez Abad, is scheduled to begin. pic.twitter.com/NKHaNiE96E – Guillermo Campo (@gjcampo90) April 30, 2023

“However, he is not accused of directly participating in these events“and the statement of objections of the Spanish authorities is “dark”, stressed the lawyer, who announced an appeal in cassation against the decision.

According to the Court of Appeals, “Ata” He is charged with terrorist murder and attempted murder, terrorist havoc, belonging to a terrorist organization and even crimes related to the detention of explosives.

The Ertzaintza attributes to former ETA chief Mikel Carrera the murder of two regional police officers in 2001 The Ertzaintza attributes to the ex-head of ETA Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe, alias Ata, the authorship of the attack that ETA committed on November 23, 2001 in Beasain, in which pic.twitter.com/bRDMdnLA3Q — The new Spirit of Ermua (@EErmua) June 20, 2022

Although the French courts approved that his extradition to Spain take place when he is serving his sentence in France, the Spanish judicial authorities can request temporary deliveries until then.

Founded in 1959 during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco (1939-1975), Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (Basque Country and Freedom, in Basque) committed numerous attacks, murders and kidnappings in Spain and France and is responsible for more than 850 deaths.

In May 2018, eight years after declaring a ceasefire, it announced its dissolution.

AFP