Austria, France and the Netherlands on Tuesday called for tougher rules on private jets in the European Union, in a joint letter to combat climate change.

The letter addressed to the European Commission, seen by the German news agency dpa, stated that private aircraft emit large amounts of carbon dioxide.

And the three countries asked the commission “to pay great attention to this issue … and especially to assess the possibility of imposing stricter rules on private jet travel.”

“Traveling in private jets is a hobby for the very rich, but not all of us can afford it,” said Austrian Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gieusler. She added: “Anyone harming our climate should make a fair contribution. Because we all bear the repercussions of these luxury trips. The Austrian government said that the number of private jet trips has increased again in the European Union over the past years.

It is expected to discuss emissions of private aircraft during the meeting of European Union transport ministers in Luxembourg, next Thursday.