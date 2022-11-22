Australia run after the ball

Australia has five consecutive appearances in the World Cup in the six times it has played the tournament. It happens, however, that since 2010 he has not achieved a victory. Gone are names like Viduka or Tim Cahill.

Difficult task for coach Graham Arnold, who has decided to put a 4-1-4-1 to try to counteract the power of the French midfield. But, for the moment, the ball is in the possession of France, which is clear that it must squeeze the extremes to supply Giroud, a Carpanta from the area, with balls.