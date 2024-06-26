The French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, and the head of the main far-right party, Jordan Bardella, and Manuel Bompard, of the leftist New Popular Front coalition, faced each other this Tuesday, June 25, in a tense debate that brought to light the strong tensions less than a week before the most polarized elections in recent decades.

#France #Attal #Bardella #clash #tense #debate #eve #elections