France, attack in a school in Arras: a teacher stabbed and killed

Fear in northern France, where a man armed with a knife killed a teacher in a high school in Arras. The incident occurred around 11 this morning at Gambetta high school. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the attacker was stopped by the police. This would be a 20-year-old of Chechen origins, a former student of the institute. According to reports in the French press, the man shouted “Allah Akhbar”. In addition to him, the police also arrested his brother.

“We were leaving the classroom to go to the canteen, we saw the boy with two knives attacking the teacher who had blood on him. He tried to calm him down and protect us,” some students told La Voix du Nord. “He told us to leave, we didn’t understand well, we ran away”.

In addition to the victim, a literature teacher, a security guard and another professor were attacked.

French President Emmanuel Macron is going to the site, accompanied by the Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne instead canceled a visit to Orléans to return to Paris.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has meanwhile opened an investigation into the hypothesis of attempted murder with terrorist purposes and terrorist criminal association aimed at preparing crimes against the person.