Beleven people are believed to have died in a fire in an Alsatian holiday home for people with mild mental disabilities. Unfortunately, there is “hardly any doubt”; all the missing people were in the accommodation during the fire and could not get out, said the Secretary General of the responsible prefecture, Christophe Marot, on Wednesday after his visit to the fire site in the municipality of Wintzenheim. By noon, nine bodies had been discovered.

The victims are ten adults with learning disabilities and a caregiver from the nearby city of Nancy, who were vacationing in the north-eastern French municipality of Wintzenheim near Colmar. The remaining 17 residents of the accommodation were brought to safety, according to the prefecture.

Residents on the first floor could not escape

According to the local fire brigade, the fire alarm was received around 6:30 a.m. Accordingly, the flames spread quickly, but they were quickly brought under control with the help of dozens of firefighters and gendarmes. However, it was impossible for the residents on the first floor to flee on their own. By noon, nine bodies were discovered with the help of a drone, dogs and a direct search, as the fire department’s chief of operations, Philippe Hauwiller, announced.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on the online service X, the former Twitter, that she would travel to Wintzenheim together with the Minister for Solidarity and Families, Aurore Bergé. President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear. The prefecture announced investigations by the regional prosecutor’s office.

The building is a 500 square meter former barn, in the typical half-timbered style of the region, which has been converted into a two-storey accommodation. According to the fire department, she was rented by an association that takes care of people with learning disabilities.