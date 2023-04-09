France | At least four dead in an avalanche in the Alps

There was no avalanche warning in effect in the area.

Four one person died and several people were injured in an avalanche near Mont Blanc in the French Alps, reports news agency AFP.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman said on Twitter that the avalanche happened around noon and rescuers were still working in the mountains. According to Darman, four is the initial number of victims, so more dead people may be found later.

Four in addition to the dead, nine people encountered the avalanche, which was a thousand meters long and a hundred meters wide, says the local authority.

These nine people, whose identity is unknown, were hiking near the Armancette glacier together with one or more groups. The glacier on Mont Blanc is located near the Italian border.

According to the French Meteorological Institute, there were no avalanche warnings in force in the area.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted from five that rescuers were still searching for trapped people.

Rescue personnel are using a helicopter and rescue dogs to rake the area, although the risk of new avalanches cannot be ruled out.

Macron and Darmanin expressed their condolences to the families of the dead.