The authorities reported this January 30 that 35 people were arrested during a new day of protests against the so-called global security law. Most of the arrests were carried out in Paris, although also in other cities where mobilizations were carried out, which this time registered fewer participants.

Bad weather and restrictions due to the pandemic reduced the number of people who protested this Saturday in France, according to its organizers. But the rejection at the national level for the possible approval of the global security law, promoted since last year, continues.

At least 35 people were arrested, 26 of them in Paris and the rest in other cities who joined the demonstrations. At the national level, the protests drew 32,770 people, according to the Interior Ministry.

The figure is far from the influx of the most important day of mobilizations against this bill, on November 28, which brought together 500,000 people throughout the country, according to its organizers, and 133,000 according to the Government.

Fresh protests were held Saturday against a French security bill which critics say will restrict the filming of police and posting images to social media, notably to document cases of police brutalityhttps://t.co/IUXAOr6r2X – AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 30, 2021

“The mobilization is complicated with the Covid, but for all that many believe that it is a law of tyrants,” said Dominique Besson-Milord, departmental secretary of the General Confederation of Labor, in Rennes, where 800 people gathered, according to the prefecture .

“This is the tenth event and people do not give up,” added Jean Latasse, an Amnesty International activist in Strasbourg, where the police reported that around 300 people had gathered.

“The most important thing is to confirm our presence. Even if we are not many, we must show that we are,” added Frédéric, a man who demonstrated in Lille.

In the capital, at around 5 in the afternoon, an hour before the curfew imposed to mitigate the Covid-19 outbreak began and when the organizers of the mobilization were already leaving and a few dozen people remained in the Plaza de the Republic, riots broke out. Some protesters clashed with the police, who used water cannons in an attempt to disperse them.

At 7 p.m., the authorities reported on the arrests, which took place on the sidelines of the protest, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Opposition to global security law remains

The center of the protest was the rejection of the global security law, promoted by the Emmanuel Macron administration in November 2020.

Hundreds of people attend a protest against the Global Security Bill, which would make it a crime to broadcast a picture of a police officer’s face and, according to its detractors, would violate the freedom of journalists and anyone who wishes to report on the actions of the public force in the country. In Paris, France, on January 30, 2021. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

The alarm was set off mainly by Article 24 of the initiative, which would criminalize the disclosure of images that could “damage the physical or mental integrity” of police officers. Those found guilty could be punished with a year in prison or a fine of up to 45,000 euros. The project would also expand the use of surveillance drones in demonstrations and allow facial recognition by cameras.

The government claims that the proposed rule is necessary because police officers have become targets of attacks and calls for violence against them have increased on social media.

However, its detractors, including defenders of human rights and freedom of the press and expression, affirm that this legislation seeks to limit the information that anyone can provide, since they believe that it would help to cover up possible abuses such as the excessive use of force, growing public concern.

Images of white police officers beating up an Afro-French music producer in his Paris studio on Nov. 21 have fueled concern and fury over the legislation. This case could be resolved in favor of the victim thanks to images from security cameras and witnesses, which showed that the man was unarmed while three uniformed men beat him with batons.

Following this incident that increased outrage and pressure in the country against the bill, the French Government promised to review the controversial article.

The proposal has already been approved by the National Assembly and will be examined by the Senate, France’s upper parliamentary chamber, in March.

With AFP and EFE