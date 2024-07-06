The world of culture is looking to the future with concern, while looking back at the lessons of history. The electoral results in the first round of the French legislative elections, which have meant a victory for Marine Le Pen’s party, the National Rally (RN), of a nationalist and populist bent, have set off alarm bells that have been reflected in EL PAÍS. Pending the outcome of the ballot boxes next Sunday, the statement by the writer Laurent Mauvignier is already forceful: “Whatever happens, we have already lost.”

The analysis of the author of the recent novel Historias de la noche is conclusive: “When a footballer like Kylian Mbappé calls for a vote ‘against extremes and ideas that divide’, equating the extreme right and the radical left, it is because the former has already won, in a certain way. Emmanuel Macron will be responsible before history for having created this parallelism, for having convinced us that the two extremes are equal.”

“The victory of Macronism is not good news, but the latest chapter in the slow decline of France in particular and the West in general,” the cultural critic says in his column. Joan Burdeus explains that Houllebecq, a devoted reader of Schopenhauer, believes that the tragic nature of human will, “like a pendulum between suffering and boredom,” only allows us to function together with others if there is a noble lie giving meaning to the sacrifice of solidarity, in reference to religion or ideology. And he concludes: “The metaphysical mutation of modernity consists precisely in the impossibility of continuing to believe in these lies.”

The election result represents a fundamental change in the country that writers such as Florence Aubenas, Nicolas Mathieu and Michel Houellebecq have been describing for years in their chronicles and novels. A debate in which authors such as the economist Thomas Piketty or, more than 70 years ago, the Spaniard Manuel Chaves Nogales have also shed light.

On a trip to Spain in the 1950s, the 2022 Nobel Prize winner rejected the advances of a young man, “a Francoist to the core”, who tried to flirt with her. “It was terrifying (…) I was already quite left-wing at the time. Even Gaullism seemed unacceptable to me. I couldn’t go off with such a right-wing guy…” Far from Marine Le Pen’s party, Ernaux has even defended the 2019 yellow vest protests: “When you have not achieved anything by other means for decades, what is left for you? For many, there is nothing left but violence. Sometimes violence is justified. When you are the victim of continuous injustices and you see no prospect of them ending, what can you do?”

“I’ve been simmering in front of my TV for years, thinking, ‘Nobody thinks like me, or what? ’” one woman told writer Florence Aubenas, who was gathering information for a feature on The World almost six years ago, during the crisis of the yellow vests. The end of this confusion was one of the feelings that united the protesters as a community, like sharing their anger against the system that they saw embodied in Emmanuel Macron.

Just a month ago, in Cannes, Jean-Baptiste Andrea, winner of the Goncourt Prize, said that he had always tried to show his opposition to the imminent return to power of the far right, resisting it on a daily basis: “Without resigning yourself to keeping quiet, raising your voice for the causes that matter to you. I don’t know if that is enough to change things, but these extremist parties are where they are because they have spoken out loud and made the unacceptable banal in public discourse. Their most horrible ideas have become normalised. Voting is important, even if we have to vote for people we don’t like, just to avoid fascists or tyrants.”

“The far right is on the verge of power. I am very worried,” said the writer Maylis de Kerangal last March, “and not for myself, as I am a privileged woman living in the centre of Paris, but for all those who will suffer and whose lives will be changed. Instead of creating a strong centre-right pole, the Macron government has been sliding into the terrain of the far right. The media is also dominated by its ideas. Everything has changed very quickly. Only three or four years ago it was not like this.”

The growing convergence between political communication and the narrative strategies of platforms is not a new phenomenon, but it has become more pronounced during the seven years that Macron has been in power. This is reflected in the narrative twists of fictions such as ‘Baron Noir’ or ‘La fièvre’, both created by Eric Benzekri, former advisor to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and considered an oracle for having anticipated real events in his television fictions.

“We are losing human values ​​in the name of an individualistic survival reflex. In an accident, only 5% help others. The remaining 95% only think about saving themselves,” warned playwright Wajdi Mouawad, a Canadian of Lebanese origin and author of the acclaimed Firesa few months ago. His reflections as a creator exiled by the conflict in the Middle East also help to understand a process that is spreading throughout Europe.

