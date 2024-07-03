After Sunday’s legislative election runoff, power in France will be “either in the hands of a far-right government” or “of Parliament,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said in an interview with France Inter. “I am fighting for the second scenario” without mentioning a “coalition,” Attal said. “Today, there is a bloc capable of having an absolute majority in the National Assembly, it is the far right. Neither La France Insoumise, nor the Nouveau Front Populaire, nor our candidates are capable of forming an absolute majority in the National Assembly alone,” the prime minister admitted.

