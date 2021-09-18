French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated this Saturday that it is “false” that France was consulted on the military alliance announced by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States and has warned that it is a “serious crisis ”over the suspension of contracts for nuclear submarines between Australia and France.

“I have heard the comments that we had discussed with the United States (about AUKUS and the submarines) before the announcement. They are false, “Le Drian said in statements to France 2 in which he denounced” a great breach of trust “and” contempt “on the part of the allies.

Le Drian has thus defended the call for consultations by the French ambassadors in Canberra and Washington regarding the existence of “a serious crisis between us.” «It is symbolic. There have been lies. There has been duplication. There has been a great breach of trust. There has been contempt. Things are not good between us. Things are not good at all. It means there is a crisis, “he explained.

The call for consultations from the ambassadors aims to make our former partner countries understand that we have a very strong discontent, that there is a serious crisis between us, and to reassess our positions to defend our interests both in Australia and in the United States.

However, the call for consultations by the French ambassador in London would be unnecessary because “we know his permanent opportunism”, he pointed out in reference to the difficult situation due to ‘Brexit’.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has added that what happened will weigh in the definition of the new strategic concept of NATO, although he has not mentioned a possible exit from the Atlantic Alliance.