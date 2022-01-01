The French Government, headed by President Emmanuel Macron, assumed the pro tempore presidency of the European Union from January 1, after presenting a broad work agenda for the bloc, ranging from immigration, climate change and economic recovery, among other issues. The future performance of his European plans is seen as an influencing factor in his possible re-election race in April this year.

France begins its presidency of the European Union in times of crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with various plans for the continent and under the framework of the campaign to occupy the new French Executive, whose elections are scheduled for next April.

Emmanuel Macron has never hidden his leadership interest in the entire European bloc since he arrived at the Elysee Palace, which is why in recent years he has teamed up with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Now, after Merkel’s retirement and with Slovenia’s removal from the rotating presidency of the EU, Macron is making a further step to demonstrate if he will be able to put in place the ambitious agenda that he announced on December 9, for the next six months, time that the position lasts in the community block.

In a speech to the nation, televised on New Year’s Eve, Macron did not give a clear clue as to whether he will run for a second term. However, the local press highlights that the president’s delegates have already unofficially launched preparations for his campaign, which should be officially announced in February at the latest.

The French head of state indicated that after the presidential elections he will continue to serve his country. “Whatever my role,” he stressed.

From the minute, France will set up the Présidence de l’Union européenne. Vous pouvez compter sur mon engagement total pour faire de ce moment un temps de progress. 2022 doit être l’année d’un tournant européen! pic.twitter.com/aEzYL3M9Dx – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2021



Full months are expected for Macron, with clear chances of qualifying for the second round and winning, according to the first polls of voting intention. But from now on, all eyes are on his proposed programs for the development of the EU.

The last time France was at the helm of the EU Council was in 2008, with then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Immigration, pandemic and climate change, France’s priorities in the rotating EU presidency

Macron is a convinced Europeanist and under this vision he seeks to promote greater integration of the 27 countries.

The political leader stressed at the beginning of last December that he will press for “a stronger and more capable European defense” that contributes to global security and is complementary to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The president has indicated that he seeks to reform the Schengen area to protect the external borders of the EU and greater independence in terms of security, so that it does not depend solely on the military protection of the United States, inherited from the Second World War.

His plans have been made public after several months of tensions between Brussels and Moscow over the transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine.

Also, due to the accusations against Belarus about sending thousands of migrants to the border with Poland, which Brussels calls retaliation for the sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko, accused of the repression against citizens after his controversial re-election in 2021, with the who has been in power for more than 26 years and is considered “the last dictator in Europe.”

People wearing protective masks walk down Montorgueil Street, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Paris, France, on February 25, 2021. © Reuters / Sarah Meyssonnier

At the same time, the EU is going through a rebound in the pandemic that seems to give no truce after two years of its appearance. The block will have to find a common point to address the economic recovery.

Macron said that Brussels may have to expand the initial package of 750,000 million euros approved by the 27 countries in 2019 to help the members of the bloc to overcome the crisis.

The economic recovery of its industries must be in line with the fulfillment of the climatic commitments assumed and with which the powers are committed to a reduction to “net zero emissions” of CO2 by 2050, which includes renouncing the use of coal towards the 2030s.

Macron said that a mechanism to adjust carbon limits will be necessary, but that he will work to ensure that European Union companies are not affected by climate policies.

In addition, it is expected that under France’s turn, Europe will finish defining key legislative projects such as regulations for technology giants, an issue in which the parliamentarians of the European Chamber have already advanced.

The European Presidency, Springboard or Electoral Chasm?

With all his proposals for the pro tempore presidency, many experts indicate that the leadership of the 27 at the hands of Macron will be able to give the president an electoral advantage over his contenders, should he officially appear in the April elections.

“The EU presidency gives you a welcome platform to put your European record at the forefront and differentiate yourself from your rivals and bring new proposals, new ideas to the table,” says Claire Demesmay, expert from the Marc-Bloch think tank.

However, the following months could also be decisive for the president and other points of view question whether the non-materialization of achievements in defense, technology, border security or others that Macron obtains could put him in trouble.

“You cannot get to the first round (of the presidential elections) on April 10 without having obtained some results from the European presidency,” said Sebastien Maillard, director of the Paris-based Jacques Delors Institute. “That is the challenge for him, but it can also be an opportunity.”

Opponents of Macron such as the right-wing candidate Valérie Pécresse have already begun to criticize his leadership of the bloc and accused the president of seeking that platform to benefit in the elections for his own interests, something that adds even more pressure.

Thus, the performance – and the cooperation of key partners such as Germany with its new chancellor Olaf Sholz – in the coming months will depend on whether the French leadership becomes a springboard or an abyss for an increasingly popular candidacy of the centrist leader.

With Reuters, EFE, AFP and local media