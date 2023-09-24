Crédit Agricole’s climb into Italian savings

The second Italian hub? It’s about to become French. That’s right. According to the press, Crédit Agricole continues its climb to control all managed savings. After Pioneer will it be Anima’s turn? The issue is not market-related, it is political. Already in May 2022, La Stampa recalls, the French bank, after having won 9% of Banco Bpm, had also risen to 5.2% of Anima through Amundi.

“A passage then declassified as technical”, explains La Stampa, but “the feeling that the French giant could have an interest in Anima has never completely abandoned the conversations of the financial salons”. The risk of managed savings companies is a crucial business for the country, given that it involves the control of the capital set aside by Italians. It is no coincidence, recalls La Stampa, This is a sector that has always received political attention.

“Since last July 6th, the stock of Anima Holding (which controls Anima Sgr) gained over 22% on Piazza Affari, with sustained trading volumes, returning to capitalize almost 1.3 billion euros. The certainty of those who follow the dossier closely is that Anima has returned to the center of the risk. The rumor is that Crédit Agricole, perhaps through Amundi, has opened the dossier again”, writes the Turin newspaper.

According to the press, “the shareholder structure of the Sgr it is another aspect to consider when it comes to thinking about the future and the expansionist aims of other groups, especially foreign ones. The first shareholder is Banco Bpm with 21.7%, followed by Poste with 11.6% and then the most recent additions are worth mentioning, that of Maurizio Tamagnini’s Fsi which holds 9.5% and that of Gamma Srl with 3.4%, a company headed by the entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone”. A block that is difficult to overcome, but not impossible, with France preparing the assault.

