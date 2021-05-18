French Prime Minister Jean Castex affirmed before the National Assembly on Tuesday that France had asked Israel to “ensure rapid and unimpeded access for aid to Gaza”, after the closure of the main Kerem Shalom crossing. Castex stressed that “today a humanitarian convoy was allowed (to enter) and this movement must be done.” It continues, ”at a time when the international community is trying to contain the bloody escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.